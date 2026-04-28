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Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 5

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Henderson's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 114-93 loss to the Spurs on April 26, Henderson tallied . Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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