Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 5

In his most recent action, a 114-93 loss to the Spurs on April 26, Henderson tallied . Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.