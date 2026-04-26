Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face Spurs In Game 4

Henderson put up 21 points in his last action, a 120-108 loss to the Spurs on April 24. Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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