Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face Spurs In Game 4
Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Henderson's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Henderson put up 21 points in his last action, a 120-108 loss to the Spurs on April 24. Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.