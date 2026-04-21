Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 2

Henderson totaled 18 points in his most recent game, a 111-98 loss to the Spurs on April 19. Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.