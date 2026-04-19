Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 114-110 win over the Suns on April 14, Henderson put up nine points and two steals. Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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