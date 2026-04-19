Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 1
Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Henderson's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 114-110 win over the Suns on April 14, Henderson put up nine points and two steals. Henderson averaged 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.