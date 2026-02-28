Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Take On Hornets On Feb. 28
Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Henderson's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Henderson had 12 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 121-112 win over the Bulls on Feb. 26. Henderson is averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Hornets are surrendering 113.4 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.