Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face Bulls On Feb. 26

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 26. Henderson's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Henderson tallied 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in his last action, a 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves on Feb. 24. Henderson is averaging 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Scoot Henderson

