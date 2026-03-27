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Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 27

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 27. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Mamukelashvili recorded 13 points and seven rebounds in a 119-94 loss to the Clippers. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are giving up 119.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

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