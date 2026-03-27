Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Mamukelashvili recorded 13 points and seven rebounds in a 119-94 loss to the Clippers. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are giving up 119.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

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