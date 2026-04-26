Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 4
Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Mamukelashvili had in his last action, a 126-104 win over the Cavaliers on April 23. Mamukelashvili averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.