Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 2

In his last appearance, a 126-113 loss to the Cavaliers on April 18, Mamukelashvili tallied three points and eight rebounds. Mamukelashvili averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per game.

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