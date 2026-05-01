Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Take On Raptors In Game 6

In his last game on April 29, Merrill recorded nine points in a 125-120 win over the Raptors. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.8 points per contest.

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