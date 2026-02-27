FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Play Pistons On Feb. 27

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Feb. 27. Merrill's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 118-116 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 25, Merrill totaled 14 points. Merrill is averaging 13.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.5 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

