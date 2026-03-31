Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Face Lakers On March 31

In his most recent game, a 122-113 win over the Jazz on March 30, Merrill had nine points. Merrill is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.7 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

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