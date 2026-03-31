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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Face Lakers On March 31

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 31. Merrill's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 122-113 win over the Jazz on March 30, Merrill had nine points. Merrill is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.7 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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