Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 3

Merrill put up four points in his last action, a 109-93 loss to the Knicks on May 21. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

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