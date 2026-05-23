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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 3

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday, May 23. Merrill's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill put up four points in his last action, a 109-93 loss to the Knicks on May 21. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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