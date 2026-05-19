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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Take On Knicks In Game 1

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, May 19. Merrill's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 125-94 win over the Pistons on May 17, Merrill put up 23 points. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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