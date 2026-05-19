Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Take On Knicks In Game 1

In his last appearance, a 125-94 win over the Pistons on May 17, Merrill put up 23 points. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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