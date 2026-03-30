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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Take On Jazz On March 30

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 30. Merrill's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Merrill put up 10 points and four assists in a 149-128 win over the Heat. Merrill is averaging 13.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.4 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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