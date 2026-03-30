Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Take On Jazz On March 30

In his last game on March 27, Merrill put up 10 points and four assists in a 149-128 win over the Heat. Merrill is averaging 13.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.4 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

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