Sam Hauser And Celtics Face Nets On Feb. 27
Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Feb. 27. Hauser's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 25, Hauser put up five points in a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets. Hauser is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 115 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.