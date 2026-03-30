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Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics • #30 PF

Sam Hauser And Celtics Play Hawks On March 30

Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 30. Hauser's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 114-99 win over the Hornets on March 29, Hauser had seven points. Hauser is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.4 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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