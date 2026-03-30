Sam Hauser And Celtics Play Hawks On March 30

In his most recent game, a 114-99 win over the Hornets on March 29, Hauser had seven points. Hauser is averaging 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.4 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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