Sam Hauser And Celtics Square Off Against Hawks On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Hauser put up nine points in a 119-109 win over the Thunder. Hauser is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.6 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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