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Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics • #30 PF

Sam Hauser And Celtics Square Off Against Hawks On March 27

Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, March 27. Hauser's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Hauser put up nine points in a 119-109 win over the Thunder. Hauser is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.6 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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