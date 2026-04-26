Sam Hauser And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 4

In his most recent action, a 108-100 win over the 76ers on April 24, Hauser tallied six points. Hauser averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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