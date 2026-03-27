Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Take On Raptors On March 27

In his last game on March 26, Bey put up 17 points and three steals in a 129-108 loss to the Pistons. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.4 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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