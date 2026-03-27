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Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans

Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans • #41 SF

Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Take On Raptors On March 27

Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Toronto Raptors on Friday, March 27. Bey's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 26, Bey put up 17 points and three steals in a 129-108 loss to the Pistons. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.4 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Saddiq Bey

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