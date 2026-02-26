FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans

Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans • #41 SF

Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Take On Jazz On Feb. 26

Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Feb. 26. Bey's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Bey put up 18 points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 113-109 win over the Warriors on Feb. 24. Bey is averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 125.9 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Saddiq Bey

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New Orleans PelicansRecent New Orleans Pelicans Player News

View All New Orleans Pelicans Player News