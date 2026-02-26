FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ryan Kalkbrenner
Charlotte Hornets

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Charlotte Hornets • #11 C

Ryan Kalkbrenner And Hornets Square Off Against Pacers On Feb. 26

Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Charlotte Hornets play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Kalkbrenner's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Kalkbrenner tallied two blocks in his most recent action, a 131-99 win over the Bulls on Feb. 24. Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.2 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Ryan Kalkbrenner

