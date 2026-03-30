Rui Hachimura And Lakers Square Off Against Wizards On March 30

In his most recent game, a 116-99 win over the Nets on March 27, Hachimura totaled eight points. Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 124 points per contest.

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