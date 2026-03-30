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Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura

Los Angeles Lakers • #28 SF

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Square Off Against Wizards On March 30

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Washington Wizards on Monday, March 30. Hachimura's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 116-99 win over the Nets on March 27, Hachimura totaled eight points. Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 124 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rui Hachimura

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