Rui Hachimura And Lakers Face Thunder In Game 1

In his last game on May 1, Hachimura put up 21 points and six rebounds in a 98-78 win over the Rockets. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

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