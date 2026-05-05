Rui Hachimura And Lakers Face Thunder In Game 1
Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Hachimura's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on May 1, Hachimura put up 21 points and six rebounds in a 98-78 win over the Rockets. Hachimura averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Thunder are giving up 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.