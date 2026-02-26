FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Rui Hachimura And Lakers Square Off Against Suns On Feb. 26

Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Feb. 26. Hachimura's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Hachimura posted 10 points and two steals in a 110-109 loss to the Magic. Hachimura is averaging 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

