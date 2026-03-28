Rui Hachimura And Lakers Take On Nets On March 27
Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 27. Hachimura's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Hachimura tallied two points in his last appearance, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21. Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.7 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.