Rui Hachimura And Lakers Take On Nets On March 27

Hachimura tallied two points in his last appearance, a 105-104 win over the Magic on March 21. Hachimura is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.7 points per game.

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