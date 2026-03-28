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Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert

Minnesota Timberwolves • #27 C

Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Pistons On March 28

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, March 28. Gobert's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Gobert had 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in his last game, a 110-108 win over the Rockets on March 25. Gobert paces his team in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.0 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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