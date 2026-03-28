Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Pistons On March 28

Gobert had 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in his last game, a 110-108 win over the Rockets on March 25. Gobert paces his team in rebounding (11.5 per game), and averages 11.0 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.8 points per contest.

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