Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Nuggets In Game 5

In his last game, a 112-96 win over the Nuggets on April 25, Gobert had four points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

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