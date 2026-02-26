Rudy Gobert And Timberwolves Face Clippers On Feb. 26

Gobert put up 10 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his most recent action, a 124-121 win over the Trail Blazers on Feb. 24. Gobert is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.4 per game), and averages 11.2 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

The Clippers are allowing 112.6 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.