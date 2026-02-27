FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ron Holland II
Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland II

Detroit Pistons • #5 SF

Ron Holland And Pistons Play Cavaliers On Feb. 27

Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Feb. 27. Holland's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 124-116 win over the Thunder on Feb. 25, Holland had eight points. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Ron Holland II

