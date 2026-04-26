Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Face Spurs In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 120-108 loss to the Spurs on April 24, Williams put up 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Williams averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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