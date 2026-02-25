FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Spurs On Feb. 25

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Barrett's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 116-107 loss to the Thunder on Feb. 24, Barrett put up 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Barrett is averaging 18.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.9 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
RJ Barrett

