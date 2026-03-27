RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Barrett posted 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 119-94 loss to the Clippers. Barrett is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.3 points per contest.

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