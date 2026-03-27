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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 27

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 27. Barrett's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Barrett posted 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 119-94 loss to the Clippers. Barrett is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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