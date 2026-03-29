RJ Barrett And Raptors Play Magic On March 29
RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, March 29. Barrett's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 119-106 win over the Pelicans on March 27, Barrett had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Barrett is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 114.8 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.