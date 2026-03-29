RJ Barrett And Raptors Play Magic On March 29

In his most recent action, a 119-106 win over the Pelicans on March 27, Barrett had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Barrett is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.8 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

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