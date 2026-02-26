Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Magic On Feb. 26
Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Feb. 26. Sheppard's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Sheppard put up 28 points in his most recent action, a 128-97 win over the Kings on Feb. 25. Sheppard is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Magic are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.