FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Magic On Feb. 26

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Feb. 26. Sheppard's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheppard put up 28 points in his most recent action, a 128-97 win over the Kings on Feb. 25. Sheppard is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are surrendering 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News