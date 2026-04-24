Reed Sheppard And Rockets Face Lakers In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 101-94 loss to the Lakers on April 21, Sheppard tallied . Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers are conceding 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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