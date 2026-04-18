Reed Sheppard And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 132-101 win over the Grizzlies on April 12, Sheppard had 19 points. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per contest.

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