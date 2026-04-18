Reed Sheppard And Rockets Take On Lakers In Game 1
Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Sheppard's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 132-101 win over the Grizzlies on April 12, Sheppard had 19 points. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.