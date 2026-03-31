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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Knicks On March 31

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 31. Sheppard's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 29, Sheppard posted six points in a 134-102 win over the Pelicans. Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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