Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Knicks On March 31

Last time out on March 29, Sheppard posted six points in a 134-102 win over the Pelicans. Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are giving up 110.5 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.