FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Heat On Feb. 28

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Miami Heat on Saturday, Feb. 28. Sheppard's points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Sheppard put up 20 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a 113-108 win over the Magic. Sheppard is averaging 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are surrendering 117.2 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News