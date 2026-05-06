Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Knicks In Game 2

In his most recent appearance, a 137-98 loss to the Knicks on May 4, Grimes had five points and four assists. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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