Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Knicks In Game 2
Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Grimes' points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 137-98 loss to the Knicks on May 4, Grimes had five points and four assists. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.