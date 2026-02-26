Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Heat On Feb. 26

Grimes put up 15 points and two steals in his most recent game, a 135-114 win over the Pacers on Feb. 24. Grimes is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are surrendering 117.1 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.