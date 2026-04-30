Quentin Grimes And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 6

In his last appearance, a 113-97 win over the Celtics on April 28, Grimes had 18 points. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.2 points per game.

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