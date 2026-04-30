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Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Square Off Against Celtics In Game 6

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Boston Celtics Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Grimes' points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 113-97 win over the Celtics on April 28, Grimes had 18 points. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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