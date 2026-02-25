FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Face Rockets On Feb. 25

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Achiuwa's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Achiuwa totaled 22 points and 12 rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 123-114 win over the Grizzlies on Feb. 23. Achiuwa is averaging 7.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

