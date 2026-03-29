Precious Achiuwa And Kings Face Nets On March 29

Achiuwa put up 16 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 123-113 loss to the Hawks on March 28. Achiuwa is averaging 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.7 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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