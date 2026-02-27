FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Take On Mavericks On Feb. 26

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, Feb. 26. Achiuwa's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 128-97 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 25, Achiuwa tallied six points and 10 rebounds. Achiuwa is averaging 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 117.6 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Precious Achiuwa

