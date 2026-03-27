Peyton Watson And Nuggets Play Jazz On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Watson posted 21 points in a 142-135 win over the Mavericks. Watson is averaging 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.