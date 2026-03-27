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Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets

Peyton Watson

Denver Nuggets • #8 SF

Peyton Watson And Nuggets Play Jazz On March 27

Peyton Watson and the Denver Nuggets play the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 27. Watson's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Watson posted 21 points in a 142-135 win over the Mavericks. Watson is averaging 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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