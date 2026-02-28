FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Take On Rockets On Feb. 28

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 28. Larsson's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Larsson put up nine points, six assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 124-117 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 26. Larsson is averaging 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are giving up 109.1 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Pelle Larsson

