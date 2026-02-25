FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard And Celtics Play Nuggets On Feb. 25

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Pritchard's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Pritchard had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 97-81 win over the Suns on Feb. 24. Pritchard is averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.3 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Pritchard

