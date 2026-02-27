FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face Nets On Feb. 27

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Feb. 27. Pritchard's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets on Feb. 25, Pritchard tallied three points, four assists and two steals. Pritchard is averaging 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are allowing 115.0 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Payton Pritchard

