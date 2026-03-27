Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face Hawks On March 27
Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, March 27. Pritchard's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Pritchard put up 14 points in his most recent appearance, a 119-109 win over the Thunder on March 25. Pritchard is averaging 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Hawks are conceding 116.6 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.