Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face Hawks On March 27

Pritchard put up 14 points in his most recent appearance, a 119-109 win over the Thunder on March 25. Pritchard is averaging 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are conceding 116.6 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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